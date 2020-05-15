Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, May 18 — 8 a.m., Fear Free Veterinary Care; 10 a.m., Wisconsin Birds; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Watertown High School “Stairway to Heroin” presentation; 2 p.m., Road to Recovery; 3 p.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 4 p.m., Fear Free Veterinary Care; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Anthony’s 511 New Façade Unveiling; 7:30 p.m., Wisconsin Birds; 8:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown.
Tuesday, May 19 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Weekend Brunch;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown.
Wednesday, May 20 — 8 a.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Anthony’s 511 New Façade Unveiling; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., The Local Perspective; 1:30 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Emergency Preparedness;” 2 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, May 21 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Emergency Preparedness;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 1:30 p.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 2:30 p.m., Watertown Municipal Band; 3 p.m., Watertown Municipal Band with Hartland Community Band; 4 p.m., Anthony’s 511 New Façade Unveiling; 4:30 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Emergency Preparedness;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020.
Friday, May 22 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 11:30 a.m., Bizarre History of Wisconsin; 12:30 p.m., Dogs with Jobs; 1:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Farm to Table;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 7 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Riverside Park; 8:30 p.m., Classic Cinema Theater “Isle of Destiny.”
Saturday, May 23 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Watertown High School Local Scholarship Ceremony 2020; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 2 p.m., Watertown Unified School District Show Choir Spectacular; 3 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020; 4 p.m., Watertown High School Local Scholarship Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Local Scholarship Ceremony 2020.
Sunday, May 24 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Johns Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Ixonia Church.
