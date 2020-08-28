Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
Monday, Aug. 31 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 2 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert; 3 p.m., Jefferson County Board meeting; 4 p.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 8 p.m., ”Drive-by Fourth of July” parade 2020.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 2 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 2:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Jefferson County Board meeting.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Committee of the Whole; 2 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 2:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 3p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Committee of the Whole; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., Common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Sept. 3 — 8 a.m., Common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 2 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Scholarship Presentation Ceremony; 3 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019 homecoming parade; 4 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 8 p.m., Ceremony; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony.
Friday, Sept. 4 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown High School fall orchestra concert; noon, Watertown High School fall vocal concert; 1 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Fort Atkinson; 2 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Scholarship Presentation Ceremony; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 7 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Scholarship Presentation Ceremony; 8 p.m., Watertown High School show choir spectacular.
Saturday, Sept. 5 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 8p.m., Ceremony; 11 a.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; noon, Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Stoughton; 1 p.m., Watertown High School winter concert and symphonic band; 2 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 6:45 pm Ceremony; 3 p.m., Watertown High School show choir spectacular; 4 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Scholarship Presentation Ceremony; 4:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 5:30 p.m., Ceremony; 7 p.m., Watertown High School football vs. Monona Grove.
Sunday, Sept. 6 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., Common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
