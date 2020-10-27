Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 9:30 a.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 10 a.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series "The Philippines and the U.S.;" 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 2 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 3 p.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 3:30 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 4:30 p.m., Watertown Fire Department tour; 5 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 6 p.m., St. Mark's regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum.”
Tuesday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective.”
Wednesday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Nov. 5 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Fire Department tour; 9:30 a.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 1 1a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2:30 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3:30 p.m., Watertown Fire Department; 4 p.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 4:30 p.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series "The Philippines and the U.S."
Friday, Nov. 6 — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 a.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series “Red Sea Security;” 10 a.m., St. John's Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 11:30 a.m., Watertown Fire Department; noon, AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series "China’s Road into Latin America;" 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Holiday Dinner;” 3 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 4 p.m., The Packers Century Project by Jim Rice; 5 p.m., St. John's Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 7 p.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series “Red Sea Security;” 8 p.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series "China’s Road into Latin America."
Saturday, Nov. 7 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Randy Peterson Travels Though the Solar System; 11 a.m., The Packers Century Project by Jim Rice; noon, At the Library "UFOs of Wisconsin" with Chad Lewis; 1 p.m., At the Library: Antique Appraisal with Mark Moran; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., Drive-by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 4:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 5 p.m., Carol's Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 7 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 8 p.m., The Packers Century Project by Jim Rice.
Sunday, Nov. 8 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 p.m., St. John's Ixonia Church.
