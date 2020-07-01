Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, July 6 — 8 a.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 9 a.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 9:30 a.m., Water Ways; 10 a.m., Canine Clicker Training; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 2:30 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 3 p.m., Water Ways; 3:30 p.m., Senior Center Volunteer Awards; 4 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 5 p.m., Canine Clicker Training; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s church service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Tuesday, July 7 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 2 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Wednesday, July 8 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 2 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 2:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday July 9 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., The City Connection — Mayor Review 2019; 2 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 3 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3:30 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 4 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Friday, July 10 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown RDA Meeting; 12:30 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 1 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 2:30 p.m., Water Ways; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 7 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 8 p.m., At the Library “UFOs of Wisconsin” with Chad Lewis.
Saturday, July 11 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 10:30 a.m., The Midday Show; 11 a.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 2 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 3 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 8:30 p.m., ”Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Sunday, July 12 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.