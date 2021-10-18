Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5:30 p.m., Speaking of Horses; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., ICAN.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, Watertown High School boys soccer vs Fort Atkinson; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Oct. 21 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Watertown High School soccer vs Beloit Memorial; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., ICAN.
Friday, Oct. 22 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club Harmony Cornet Band; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Music at the Museum; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 1 p.m., Speaking of Horses “Palomino World Show;” 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club; 4 p.m., Riverfest 2021 by Mark Ward; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 10 p.m., Watertown High School football vs Milton.
Sunday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service.
