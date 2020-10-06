Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Oct. 12 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Edgewood; 10:30 a.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Sauk Prairie; 3 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 7/26/18; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/14/18; 4:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/28/18; 5:30 p.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 6 p.m., St. Mark's regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., Music for the Master.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., “Into Orbit” first  Lego League Robotic Championship; 1:30 p.m., “On the Radio” Douglas, Schurz and Webster school musical; 2 p.m., “Swamped” Lebanon school musical; 2:30 p.m., "E-I-E-I Ooops" Douglas School kindergarten concert; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Edgewood.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 1:30 p.m., Watertown Historic Homes; 2 p.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 2:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Oct. 15 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/13/19; 2:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/20/19; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 7/18/19; 4:30 p.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Sauk Prairie.

Friday, Oct. 16 — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Kitchen Toxins;” 9:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10 a.m., St. John's Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 11:30 a.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; noon, AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 1 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 7/18/19; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/20/19; 3 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 4 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Weed Eating;” 4:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 5 p.m., St. John's Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 7p.m., Riverfest Highlights; 7:30 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay; 8p.m., Veteran’s Day at the Senior Center “A Little Bit of Heaven” performance.

Saturday, Oct. 17 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church;  9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; noon, Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Edgewood; 2 p.m., Veteran’s Day at the Senior Center “A Little Bit of Heaven” performance; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert of 6/13/19; 4:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 5p.m., Carol's Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 7 p.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Sauk Prairie; 9 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay.

Sunday, Oct. 18 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's Church; 11a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 p.m., St. John's Ixonia Church.

