Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985. For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watetowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, June 22 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 8:30 a.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 9 a.m., Choosing a Canine Companion; 10 a.m., Canine Clicker Training; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Heritage Singers;” 2:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Piano Triumvirate;” 3:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Flute & Friends;” 4:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship recipients; 5:30 p.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School Kindergarten Concert; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Interurban Trolley;” 8:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019.
Tuesday, June 23 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 9 a.m., River Valley service; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran service; 1 p.m., Jefferson County Board Meeting; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 4 p.m., River Valley service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran service; 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Madrigal Singers.
Wednesday, June 24 — 8 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University Madrigal Singers; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist service; noon, common council meeting; 12:30 p.m., Committee of the Whole; 1 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Chamber Singers; 2:30 p.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown service; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 7:30 p.m., Committee of the Whole; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown service.
Thursday, June 25 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 8:30 a.m., Committee of the Whole; 9 a.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s service; 1 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Historic Interurban Trolley;” 2:30 p.m., Canine Clicker Training; 3:30 p.m., Choosing a Canine Companion; 4:30 p.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist.
Friday, June 26 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Emergency Preparedness;” 9:30 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 sports highlights; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Music for the Master; 11:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Women Farmers;” noon, Euterpe Music Club “Flute & Friends;” 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Piano Triumvirate;” 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Heritage Singers;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., The Midday Show; 4:30 p.m., The 411; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 6:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights; 7 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship recipients; 8 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Heritage Singers.”
Saturday, June 27 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Patch the Pirate at Calvary; 11:30 a.m., Canine Clicker Training; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 sports highlights; 2 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 3:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Chamber Singers; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 sports highlights; 8:30 p.m., The 411.
Sunday, June 28 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 9:30 a.m., Committee of the Whole; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Ixonia Church.
