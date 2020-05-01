Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, April 13 — 8 a.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 9:30 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 10:30 a.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair;” 2 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Monona Grove; 3 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton; 4:30 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 7:30 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee.
Tuesday, April 14 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University chamber singers; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University madrigal concert; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University chamber singers.
Wednesday, April 15 — 8 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University madrigal concert; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 1:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 2 p.m., Marantha Baptist University madrigal concert; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 .m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, April 16 — 8 a.m., common council; 9 a.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 9:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair;” 3 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; 4:30 p.m., Lebanon School presents “Swamped;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair.”
Friday, April 17 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Monona Grove; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Dementia Presentation at the Senior Center; 1 p.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University chamber singers; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 7 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University chamber singers; 8 p.m., Reel Reviews 2019 Movie Reviews.
Saturday, April 18 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual Spelling Bee; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton; 3 p.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair;” 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton.
Sunday, April 19 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon,, St. Marks Maundy Thursday service; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s; 9 p.m., St. Johns Watertown.
