Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, April 20, Music Monday — 8 a.m., Watertown Municipal Band “Hartland Band; ” 9 a.m., Watertown High School fall vocal concert 2018; 10 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Elisabeth Joy Hettinga, Violinist;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, “Organ Reflections for Lent” with Jaymie De Frain; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “First Brigade Band;” 2 p.m., Watertown Unified School District show choir 2017; 3 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 3:30 p.m., Lebanon School Presents “Swamped;” 4 p.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 4:30 p.m., Jacob Voigt and P.O.I. Concert 2017; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Heritage Singers;” 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Bible College concert 2012.
Tuesday, April 21 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., finance committee meeting; 2 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Finance Committee meeting.
Wednesday, April 22 Yoga Marathon — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Twisted Breath;” 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Constipation Relief;” 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Back Pain Relief;” 10:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Let’s Work on Our Core;” 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Relief for Diabetes;” 1:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Anxiety Relief;” 2 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Get Rid of the Winter Bulge;” 2:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Thai Bodywork;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Stress;” 5:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach “Better Sleep;” 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Thursday, April 23, History Day — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Elks Lodge “Flag Day & History of our Flag;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Beer Brewing;” 2 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Old Photos;” 2:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Clyman District;” 3 p.m., At the Library “History of Beer with Robin Shepard;” 4 p.m., At the Library “Bizarre History of Wisconsin;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “The Interurban Trolley.”
Friday, April 24 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University madrigal concert; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual spelling bee; 12:30 p.m., For Those Who Served “Veterans Olympics;” 1 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Monona Grove; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Beer Brewing;” 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6:30 p.m., Night on Broadway; 8 p.m., Penguin Productions “Spitfire Grill.”
Saturday, April 25 — 8 a.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., For Those Who Served “Veterans Olympics;” 11 a.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Oregon; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Monona Grove; 3 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Clyman District;” 3:30 p.m., Watertown Daily Times 13th annual spelling bee; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Classic Cinema Theater “Isle of Destiny.”
Sunday, April 26 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Marks Maundy Thursday service; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Watertown Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.