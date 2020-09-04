Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Sept. 7 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., The Evan and Tom Leahy Band 2020 summer concerts; 1:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 2 p.m., Jacob Voight and Problem of Interest Concert; 4 p.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 8 p.m., The Evan and Tom Leahy Band 2020 summer concerts.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet; 2:30 p.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., Library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting;1:35 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 2 p.m., The Evan and Tom Leahy Band 2020 summer concerts; 2:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., The Evan and Tom Leahy Band 2020 summer concerts; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8:35 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Sept. 10 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9:35 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet; 3 p.m., Jacob Voight and Problem of Interest Concert; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., The Evan and Tom Leahy Band 2020 summer concerts.

Friday, Sept. 11 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 9:30 a.m., 911 Remembered; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet; 12:30 p.m., 911 Remembered; 1 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship presentation ceremony; 2 p.m., Backstage with Problem of Interest at Riverfest; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., 911 Remembered; 7 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship presentation ceremony; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet.

Saturday, Sept. 12 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 scholarship presentation ceremony; noon, Drive-by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 1:30 p.m., Jacob Voight and Problem of Interest Concert; 3:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 8p.m., ceremony.

Sunday, Sept. 13 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 8:30 a.m., common council meeting; 10:05 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

Load comments