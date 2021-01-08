Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Jan. 11 — 8 a.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series “Artificial Intelligence And Data;” 8:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 9 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Christmas Eve 2020 service; 10:30 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., St. John’s Watertown Christmas Day 2020 Service; 2:30 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 3 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020 service; 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 5:30 service; 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 6:30 p.m., service; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; 7 p.m., Music for the Master; 7:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup.
Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 1:30 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 8:30 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup.
Wednesday, Jan. 13 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 1:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Jan. 14 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 2p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 3:30 p.m., Drive by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.
Friday, Jan. 15 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., “Celtic Christmas” with the Evan and Tom Leahy Band; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School football vs. Edgewood; 1:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., First Congregational UCC Advent recital; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 6:30 p.m., Drive by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 8 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018.
Saturday, Jan. 16 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 10:30 a.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series “India and Pakistan;” 11:30 a.m., AAUW Sheboygan Great Decisions Series “Artificial Intelligence and Data;” noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Drive by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 3 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 3:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 5 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s 2020 Annual Roundup; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 8 p.m., Holiday Train 2019.
Sunday, Jan. 17 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.
