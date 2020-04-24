Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, April 27, Music Monday — 8 a.m. Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 9 a.m., Watertown Unified School District Show Choir Spectacular 2017; 10 a.m., Veterans Day at the Senior Center 2018; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Euterpe Music Club “Music by French Composers;” 1 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Watertown Unified School District Show Choir Spectacular 2017; 4 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Music by French Composers;” 5 p.m., Veterans Day at the Senior Center 2018; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 8 p.m., Watertown Unified School District Show Choir Spectacular 2017.
Tuesday, April 28 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., City Department Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Events; 2 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019.
Wednesday, April 29, Watertown City Departments Day, 8 a.m., Watertown Public Library; 8:30 a.m., Streets Department; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Fire Department; 10:30 a.m., Police Department; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown City Clerk’s Office; 1:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire softball (2017); 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Park and Recreation Department & Senior Center; 5:30 p.m., Water and Wastewater Department; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, April 30, History Day — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Elks Lodge “Flag Day & History of our Flag;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Beer Brewing;” 2:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Clyman District;” 3:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Bizarre History of Wisconsin;” 4:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Christmas 2017;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “The Interurban Trolley.”
Friday, May 1, Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp Marathon — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Win Parkinson;” 9:30 a.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Andy Cerroni;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 11 a.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Jerry Peddigrew;” 11:30 a.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Jim Jones;” noon, Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Steve Mahoney;” 12:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Brian Staffeldt;” 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Alex Crogan;” 1:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Dave Delsman;” 2 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Harry Oden;” 2:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Derrick Standke;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s; 3:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Win Parkinson;” 4 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Andy Cerroni;” 4:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Jerry Peddigrew;” 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 6 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Jim Jones;” 6:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Steve Mahoney;” 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Brian Staffeldt;” 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Harry Oden;” 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp “Derrick Standke.”
Saturday, May 2 — 8 a.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair;” 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp;1:30 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann “Summer 2019;” 2 p.m., For Those Who Served “Judy Wade;” 2:30 p.m., Watertown High School Girls Swimming vs. Milton (2019); 4 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2019; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair.”
Sunday, May 3 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; noon, St. Marks Maundy Thursday service; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s; 9 p.m., St. Johns Watertown.
