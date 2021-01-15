Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Jan. 18 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 9 a.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 3:30 p.m., service; 10 a.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 4:30 p.m., service; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; noon, St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 5:30 p.m., service; 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 6:30 p.m., service; 2p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, candlelight service; 3 p.m., St. Mark’s 2020 New Year’s Eve service; 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 3:30 p.m., service; 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 4:30 p.m., service; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular church service; 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 5:30 p.m., service; 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Christmas Eve 2020, 6:30 p.m., service; 9 p.m., St. Mark’s 2020 New Year’s Eve service.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Pet of the Week; 8:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Flute and Friends;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Jan. 21 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Golden Oldies and More;” 3 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “The 414 Quartet;” 4:30 p.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.
Friday, Jan. 22 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Fourte Vocal Ensemble;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 8p.m. ceremony; noon, Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 6:45 p.m. ceremony; 1 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 5:30 p.m. Ceremony; 2 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Wildlife in Need “Reptile Show;” 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Fourte Vocal Ensemble;” 7 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 8 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein.”
Saturday, Jan. 23 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Wildlife in Need “Wildlife Ambassadors;” 11a.m., Wildlife in Need “Birds of Prey;” noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 2 p.m., Wildlife in Need “Reptile Show;” 3 p.m., Watertown High School fall vocal concert (2018); 4 p.m., Watertown High School showcase concert at St. Henry’s (2019); 5 p.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., high school caroler’s concert 2020; 8 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020.
Sunday, Jan. 24 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.
