Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Aug. 3 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Midday Show; 9 a.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 10 a.m., Canine Clicker Training; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1:30 p.m., At the Library with Author Joy Ann Ribar; 3 p.m., Water Ways; 3:30 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 4 p.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 5:30 p.m., The Midday Show; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8 p.m., At the Library with Author Joy Ann Ribar.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., The Midday Show; 1:30 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with Stats; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with Stats.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 2 p.m., The Midday Show; 2:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Aug. 6 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs of the World;” 2:30 p.m., This Heart I Surrender Live in Sheboygan; 3 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3:30 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 4 p.m., Water Ways; 4:30 p.m., The Midday Show; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs of the World.”

Friday, Aug. 7 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Water Ways; 9:30 a.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 11 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs of the World;” noon, The Midday Show; 12:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” 2 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s service; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Paradocs;” 8p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein.”

Saturday, Aug. 8 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 11:30 a.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 12:30 p.m., Watertown Arts Council “Brighten our City” chalk walk event; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton; 3 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” 4 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 8:30 p.m., ”Drive-by Fourth of July.” Parade 2020

Sunday, Aug. 9 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

Load comments