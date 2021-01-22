Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Jan. 25 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Fear Free Veterinary Care; 10:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; noon, Watertown High School Stairway to Heroin presentation; 2 p.m., Senior center dementia presentation; 4 p.m., Praise in the Park 2018; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Watertown High School girls swim meet vs. Sauk Prairie; 8:30 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Panchromatic Steel.”

Tuesday, Jan. 26 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Dogs with Jobs; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8:30 p.m., Haunted Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Passport to the Mediterranean Diet;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Jan. 28 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Why We Love the Packers; 2:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Flatbreads and Pizza;” 4 p.m., The Packers Century Project with Jim Rice; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.

Friday, Jan. 29 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., Wildlife in Need “Reptile Show;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Why We Love the Packers; noon, Watertown Daily Times 13th annual spelling bee; 1:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Crock Pot Cooking;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., The Packers Century Project with Jim Rice; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Mystery Mirrors;” 7:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown.

Saturday, Jan. 30 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Battle of the Badges Softball Game; 11:30 a.m., High School Carolers; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; 3:30 p.m., Writer Winners at the library; 5 p.m., High School Carolers; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton; 9 p.m., Watertown High School sports highlights 2019-2020.

Sunday, Jan. 31 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.

Load comments