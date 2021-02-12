Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Feb. 15 — 8a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Watertown Players Theatre “Blondie, Dagwood the Great Detective;” 9:30 a.m., Gazebo Musikk- Panchromatic Steel; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; noon, Watertown High School scholarship recipients 2020; 1 p.m., Preludium and Fugue; 2 p.m., Gazebo Musikk – The Rotation; 4 p.m., Watertown Players Theatre “Blondie, Dagwood the Great Detective;” 5 p.m., “Water Ways” by Mark Ward; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Marcus Klein;” 8:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Paradox.”

Tuesday, Feb. 16 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., Choosing a Canine Companion; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Choosing a Canine Companion; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., Canine Clicker Training; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., The Local Music Show.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Passport to the Mediterranean Diet;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Feb. 18 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Harvest Market “Flatbreads and Pizza;” 3 p.m., Gazebo Musikk – The Rotation; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.

Friday, Feb. 19 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., At the Library “Antique Appraisal;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Vape – What Parents Should Know; noon, Euterpe Music Club “Impressions on the Harp;” 1:30 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Mystery Mirrors;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Lake Mills “Former Slaves” history presentation; 4:30 p.m., “Into Orbit” FirstLeague Lego Robotic League Championship; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., At the Library “History of Beer with Robin Shepard;” 7 p.m., At the Library “Antique Appraisal;” 8 p.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d.”

Saturday, Feb. 20 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., “Into Orbit” FirstLeague Lego Robotic League Championship; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Hudson, WI “Hot Air Affair” Hot Air Balloon Festival; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 2 p.m., Gazebo Musikk – The Rotation; 4 p.m., UFOs of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Haunted Wisconsin.

Sunday, Feb. 21 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.

