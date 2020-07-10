Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, July 13 — 8 a.m., “Birds of Prey” with Alex Lemmer from Wildlife in Need; 9 a.m., WWJ Wis Elections Dean Knudson; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Women Farmers;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Riverside Park 2018; 3 p.m., The Midday Show; 3:30 p.m., Fear Free Veterinary Care; 5:30 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Women Farmers;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8 p.m., For Those Who Served.
Tuesday, July 14 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., The Midday Show; 1:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church;5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Wednesday, July 15 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., The Local Perspective; 1:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 2 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 2:30 p.m., The Midday Show; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday July 16 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Paradocs;” 3 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 4:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Paradocs.”
Friday, July 17 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., “Birds of Prey” with Alex Lemmer from Wildlife in Need; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., WWJ Wis Elections Dean Knudson; 12:30 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 1 p.m., The Midday Show; 1:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., “Birds of Prey” with Alex Lemmer from Wildlife in Need; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., WWJ Wis Elections Dean Knudson; 7 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “First Brigade Band;” 8 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Saturday, July 18 — 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 10:30 a.m., The Midday Show; 11 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “First Brigade Band;” noon, Harvest Market Weekend Brunch; 2 p.m., “Birds of Prey” with Alex Lemmer from Wildlife in Need; 3 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 3:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 8:30 p.m., “Drive-by Fourth of July” Parade 2020.
Sunday, July 19 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
