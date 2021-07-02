Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
Monday, July 5 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s; noon, AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 3:30 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s; 7 p.m., Joe 2.0; 8:30 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37.
Tuesday, July 6 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony;11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5:30 p.m., Lily – By Aj Cross; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Joe 2.0.
Wednesday, July 7 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; noon, common council; 1 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday July 8 — 8 a.m., common council; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Joe 2.0.
Friday, July 9 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, July 10 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Joe 2.0; 4 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 10 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade.
Sunday, July 11 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.