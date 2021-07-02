Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

Monday, July 5 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s; noon, AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 3:30 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s; 7 p.m., Joe 2.0; 8:30 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37.

Tuesday, July 6 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony;11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5:30 p.m., Lily – By Aj Cross; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Joe 2.0.

Wednesday, July 7 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; noon, common council; 1 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday July 8 — 8 a.m., common council; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Joe 2.0.

Friday, July 9 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.

Saturday, July 10 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Joe 2.0; 4 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 10 p.m., Watertown 4th of July Parade.

Sunday, July 11 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church.

Recommended for you

Load comments