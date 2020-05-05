Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, May 11— 8 a.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amelia;” 9:30 a.m, Senior Center Reptile Show; 10:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds;” 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; noon, Mad City Jug Band; 2 p.m., Wiscosin UFO with Chad Lewis; 3 p.m., Harvest Market Weekend Brunch; 4:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amelia;” 6 p.m., St. Mark's regular service; 7 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds;” 7:30 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amelia.”
Tuesday, May 12 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Senior Center Reptile Show; 2 p.m., When to Spay or Neuter Your Pet; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol's Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Senior Center Reptile Show.
Wednesday, May 13 — 8 a.m., When to Spay or Neuter Your Pet; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 1:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 2 p.m., When to Spay or Neuter Your Pet; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Thursday, May 14 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Watertown Redevelopment Authority meeting; 9:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Mad City Jug Band; 3 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amelia;” 4:30 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Mad City Jug Band.
Friday, May 15 — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 a.m., Sassy Steppers; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Harvest Market “Taste of Harvest Spring;” 12:30 p.m., Back Yard Wellness “Birds;” 1 p.m., Mad City Jug Band; 3 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 4 p.m., Senior Center Reptile Show; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 7 p.m., Senior Center Reptile Show; 8 p.m., Praise in the Park.
Saturday, May 16 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 9 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Silken Amelia;” noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Praise in the Park; 3 p.m., Mad City Jug Band; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Bread of Stone Concert with This Heart I Surrender at the YMCA.
Sunday, May 17 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Johns Church; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Ixonia Church.
