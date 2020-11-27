Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Nov. 30 — 8 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2018; 10:30 a.m., Holiday Train 2018; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 1 p.m., Madison Area Concert Handbells 2019; 2:30 p.m., Kindergarten Holiday Concert Schurz Elementary 2018; 3 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 4 p.m., Holiday Train 2018; 4:30 p.m., Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018.
Tuesday, Dec. 1 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 2 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019.
Wednesday, Dec. 2 — 8 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Dec. 3 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2018; 3:30 p.m., Holiday Train 2018; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020.
Friday, Dec. 4 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Choir Concert 2019; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Band Concert 2019; noon, Parade of Lights 2020; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Chardon Polka Band “Holiday Special;” 7 p.m., Watertown High School Concert and Symphonic Bands 2019; 8 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020.
Saturday, Dec. 5 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 10 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 11:30 a.m., Pet of the Week with Santa’ noon, Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” 1:30 p.m., Douglas Winter Music Program, Grades 1 – 3, 2019; 2 p.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Choir Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Band Concert 2019; 4 p.m., Webster School Holiday Program 2019; 5 p.m., Schurz Holiday Program , Grades 1 – 5, 2019; 6 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 7 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 8 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019.
Sunday, Dec. 6 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.