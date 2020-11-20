Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Nov. 23 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Parade of Lights 2018; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2018; 10:30 a.m., Holiday Train 2018; 11 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; noon, Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 1 p.m., Madison Area Concert Handbells 2019; 2:30 p.m., Kindergarten Holiday Concert Schurz Elementary 2018; 3 p.m., Schurz Holiday Program , Grades 1 – 5, 2019; 4 p.m., Parade of Lights 2018; 4:30 p.m., Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 8 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 2 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 — 8 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 11a.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Watertown High School football vs. Baraboo; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Nov. 26 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Watertown High School football vs. Edgewood; 3:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2018; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Parade of Lights 2018.

Friday, Nov. 27 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Choir Concert 2019; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Band Concert 2019; noon, Silly Songs for Christmas, Schurz Holiday Program 2018; 12:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2018; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Program 2019; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Chardon Polka Band “Holiday Special;” 7 p.m., Watertown High School concert and symphonic bands 2019; 8 p.m., Holiday Train 2019.

Saturday, Nov. 29 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Watertown High School football vs. Edgewood; 11:30 a.m., Pet of the Week with Santa; noon, Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” 1:30 p.m., Douglas Winter Music Program, Grades 1 – 3, 2019; 2 p.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Choir Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Riverside Middle School Holiday Band Concert 2019; 4 p.m., Webster School Holiday Program 2019; 5 p.m., Schurz Holiday Program , Grades 1 – 5, 2019; 6 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 7 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 8 p.m., Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown.”

Sunday, Nov. 29 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

