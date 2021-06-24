Here is the programming schedule for Watertown TV Weekly Schedule Channel 985.

If you have any questions or concerns please call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV Media production manager, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org

Monday, June 28 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Watertown High School graduation ceremony 2021; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; noon, AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 1:30 p.m., WHS graduation ceremony 2021;3:30 p.m., WHS Girls Soccer vs Lake Country Lutheran from May 20; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., Joe 2.0; and 8:30 p.m., American Association of University Women Candidate Forum Assembly District 37.

Tuesday, June 29 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service; 10 a.m., WHS Scholarship Awards Ceremony; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service 5:30 p.m., Maximum Ride – By Aj Cross; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; and 8 p.m., Joe 2.0.

Wednesday, June 30 --8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service;10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; noon., Common Council Meeting; 1 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service; and 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday July 1 — 8 a.m., Common Council Meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., WHS Graduation Ceremony 2021; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; and 8 p.m., Joe 2.0

Friday, July 2 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s”;10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., Watertown High School Graduation Ceremony 2021; 2 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s”; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; and 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays;

Saturday, June 3 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., WHS Graduation Ceremony 2021; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Joe 2.0; 4 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; and 10 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum Assembly District 37.

Sunday, July 4 --7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church Service; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service;noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church Service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; and 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Services.

