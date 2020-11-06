Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Nov. 9 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., Watertown High School dessert concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Fourte Vocal Ensemble;” 2 p.m., Webster School Veterans Day Program 2018; 3 p.m., Senior Center K9 Police Presentation; 4 p.m., Wildlife in Need Center at the Senior Center; 5 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Music by French Composers;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 8 p.m., UFO’s of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 2 p.m., Webster School Veterans Day Program 2018; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Show Choir Spectacular 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — 8 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 11 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020 LIVE; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Nov. 12 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 4 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020.

Friday, Nov. 13 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11a.m., The Sassy Steppers; noon, Euterpe Music Club “Golden Oldies and More;” 1 p.m., Wildlife in Need Center at the Senior Center; 2 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 5:30 p.m. graduation ceremony; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Sharp Corner Park ribbon cutting ceremony; 7 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 8p.m., Watertown High School 2020 6:45 p.m. graduation ceremony.

Saturday, Nov. 14 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., Main Street Big Band from Lake Mills; 11 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; noon, Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 1 p.m., Watertown High School dessert concert; 2 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 3 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 8 p.m., graduation ceremony; 4 p.m., Watertown High School boys basketball vs. Ft. Atkinson; 5 p.m., Main Street Big Band from Lake Mills; 6 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 7 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 8 p.m., The Witching Hour – Fleetwood Church.

Sunday, Nov. 15 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

