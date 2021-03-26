Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, March 29 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; noon, AAUW City Aldermanic Forum; 1 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 2 p.m., AAUW School Board Forum; 4 p.m., Randy Peterson Travels Through the Solar System; 5 p.m., The Local Perspective; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 8:30 p.m., AAUW City Aldermanic Forum.

Tuesday, March 30 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 10 a.m., The Local Perspective; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., AAUW City Aldermanic Forum; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., AAUW School Board Forum.

Wednesday, March 31 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., AAUW City Aldermanic Forum; 2 p.m., AAUW Candidate Forum “Senate District 13;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown..

Thursday April 1 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 3 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., Sport’s Talk with Jamie Koepp.

Friday, April 2 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., AAUW City Aldermanic Forum; noon, Euterpe Music Club “Great American Songbook Composers of the 1930s;” 1 p.m., AAAUW School Board Forum; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Friday.

Saturday, April 3 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., AAUW City Aldermanic Forum; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 2 p.m., AAUW School Board Forum; 4 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., AAUW Candidacy Forum “Senate District 13;” 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service.

Sunday, April 4 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service.

