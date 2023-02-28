hot Bumper cover of car in KFC parking lot ignites flames Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Nicole Eithun Author email Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Lieutenant Layne Fohr standing next to the car after it stopped smoking. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Pictured shows what the damage of the bumper cover. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Shortly after the fire was controlled by emergency personnel. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN — The left headlight assembly on a car ignited in flames Monday around 4 p.m., in the parking lot of KFC, S. Church St.The fire lasted a couple of minutes, Lieutenant Layne Fohr said.People who witnessed the bumper cover on fire grabbed ice and water from Pizza Hut to help dimmish the flames until emergency personnel arrived.Then emergency personnel completely put the fire and smoke out.The only thing damaged on the car is the plastic of the bumper cover, which can be replaced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bumper Flame Motor Vehicle Emergency Personnel Headlight Kfc Car Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Award-winning former Watertown Daily Times photographer to present retrospective at library Jefferson County may get new, youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-23
