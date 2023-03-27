Bright, Moldenhauer move on to spring election
Voters in Watertown’s District 9 will decide between political newcomer Betsy Bright and former common council member Myron Moldenhauer in the April 4 spring election.

While Moldenhauer was able to nail down 38% of the primary vote Feb. 21, Bright grabbed 32% and incumbent alderperson James W. Romlein Sr. tallied 19% of the votes, respectively. Romlein was eliminated from the race.

