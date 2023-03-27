Bright, Moldenhauer move on to spring election

Voters in Watertown’s District 9 will decide between political newcomer Betsy Bright and former common council member Myron Moldenhauer in the April 4 spring election.
While Moldenhauer was able to nail down 38% of the primary vote Feb. 21, Bright grabbed 32% and incumbent alderperson James W. Romlein Sr. tallied 19% of the votes, respectively. Romlein was eliminated from the race.
The Daily Times sent a questionnaire to each of the candidates. They also filed their statement of candidacy, which was limited to 100 words. They follow:
Betsy Bright
Betsy Bright, of 905 Station St., has lived 27 years in Watertown.
She is the associate director of major gifts and planned giving with St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson. She has no previous political experience.
Bright is an active member with the Watertown Elks Club, Watertown Parade Committee and American Association of University Women. She also has 22 years with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?“We need to continue focusing on finding affordable housing for citizens of all ages. We also need to continue to bring businesses from retail to manufacturing to our community and continue to strive to have an excellent educational system.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I will bring fresh ideas to the council and I am dedicated to what I believe in and I believe Watertown has a lot of opportunities now and in its future.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“I am a first-time candidate with an open mind, fresh ideas and a different perspective from my opponents who have served on the council for many years.”
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I believe it takes a team of individuals to build a strong community. I want to join the council to continue to build the Watertown community. I am passionate about things I believe in, and I believe the Watertown community can continue to do great things. I would like to follow in my dad, Augie Tietz’s footsteps and his passion for building a strong community. I would be honored to continue his legacy.”
Myron Moldenhauer
Myron Moldenhauer, of 1107 S. Tenth St., has lived in Watertown for 52 years. He is married to Mary Lou Moldenhauer.
Moldenhauer graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1965. He retired from the Redmond Company in Waukesha where he worked as a carpenter and site superintendent. He is also a part-time musician. Moldenhauer has been a volunteer at Marquardt Manor. He is also a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church since 1966.
He was an alderperson on the Watertown Common Council from 1987-1995.
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?“We need to focus our efforts on expanding our industrial base. I would like to see council members tour area businesses — old and new — and encourage them to share their experiences of being business owners in Watertown. By visiting, we may get a better understanding of what Watertown can do to help enhance those businesses. We may also get a better idea of what we can do to attract new businesses and grow our industrial base. Look at Ixonia’s industrial park or Hartford’s downtown. What are they doing right that we can learn from? I want to find out the answers and make them work for Watertown.”
Why should residents vote for you?“If elected, I will strive to use a common sense approach in the spending of taxpayers’ money. I feel it’s important that Watertown residents have a say on large ticket items in the city’s budget. Maybe these items should be voted on through a referendum?”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“As a former carpenter, I have an understanding of the cost and regulations pertaining to the construction business. As a former site superintendent, I developed good communication skills and I am receptive to the plans and ideas of others. By listening to my constituents, I will be able to make informed decisions and vote accordingly.”
His statement of candidacy reads:“I have served in the past as an alderman for the city of Watertown and would like the opportunity to serve once again. With my aldermanic experience and my knowledge of residential and commercial construction, I feel I can be a valuable contributor. I have lived in Watertown for more than 50 years and know the needs of our city. I am retired and this does allow me the time to actively work on the demands of this position.”
