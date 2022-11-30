Watertown High School graduate Brian O’Connor is the new managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times and Daily Jefferson County Union.
Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin hired O’Connor in November. He started work Tuesday. Regional executive editor Jim Ferolie has been acting editor for two months, conducting a nationwide search to succeed Scott Peterson, who retired in September after four years leading both newsrooms.
“In the modern newspaper environment, this is a challenging job, and Brian is someone who likes challenges,” Ferolie said. “He has a cosmopolitan background, but his knowledge of the area, of the small towns we cover and of the agricultural areas that surround them will be invaluable in connecting with our readers in Jefferson and Dodge counties.”
O’Connor arrives at the Daily Times and Daily Union after a year as the lead content editor for “No-Till Farmer” and other agriculture-focused titles at Lessiter Media in Brookfield.
O’Connor has about a decade of print journalism experience. He completed his college internship at the Daily Times in summer 2002 before graduating from Marquette University in 2005 with a degree in political science and journalism.
“I’m excited to return to my roots in both print journalism and Watertown,” he said. “I look forward to an active and engaged civic—and civil—discussion.”
O’Connor has written for the Bristol Herald-Courier in Bristol, Va., The Kenosha News, The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, The Wrangell Sentinel in Wrangell, Alaska, The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman in Wasilla, Alaska, and the Virgin Islands Daily News, based on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
He’s won awards for his reporting at the Herald Courier, Frontiersman and Daily News, most recently sharing a part of a national award for the coverage of two Category 5 hurricanes that struck the U.S. Virgin Islands in September 2017.
He’s also taught English in South Korea, delivered packages for Amazon, coordinated election night coverage in Wisconsin for the Associated Press and worked briefly on a Wisconsin dairy farm. He has been a project manager for two translation and localization firms.
O’Connor is a 2001 graduate from Watertown High School, where he delivered the commencement address for the graduating class.
He is the oldest of nine children and his parents still live in Dodge County.
