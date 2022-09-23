Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church’s non-profit Bread & Roses is urging the Watertown community to volunteer.
Bread & Roses are urgently looking for volunteers to cook and are also looking for serving groups to hand out food. Current volunteer cooks, Tim and Sherry Errickson, have been volunteering their time serving the community for over a year.
With their current occupations and with raising their family, volunteering every week has been a lot for them to undertake. August is when the Errickson’s were originally going to step down from volunteering, but since there are no replacements they have been big heartedly volunteering until new replacements can be found. But the need is becoming more urgent.
Bread & Roses hands out free, weekly meals to anyone who needs food. The organization feeds around 180 to 250 people every week on Thursday’s. Bread & Roses has been around since the 1980’s. The original program started in 1986 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Rev. Fred Himmerich was one of the founders.
Bread & Roses have serving groups that hand out meals for anyone in need from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N ninth St.
People willing to volunteer as part of a serving group are also needed. Since the pandemic, Udovich said four to six serving groups have been lost. Serving groups are the groups of people who positively hand out meals to people's cars as they approach the church on Thursday's.
Bread & Roses is looking for anyone to volunteer their time to cook on Thursdays or to take part of a serving group. Ideally, the organization needs at least two people to volunteer for the cooking position. New volunteers starting off will be part time and have guidance from the Errickson’s. Eventually Bread & Roses is looking for volunteers to be able to make up menus, go to the store to buy the food and then cook the food.
Secretary Wanda Udovich said “this position would be ideal for anyone who is retired that loves to cook and anyone who loves to serve the community. Anyone or any couple of people who are looking to help can come visit on a Thursday to observe and ask questions.”
When asked last week why there weren’t volunteers stepping up to the plate, she said there could be an awareness problem. “You’d be surprised how many people don’t know about us. They might know there’s our church in town but they’re not familiar with everything Bread & Roses entails,” said Udovich.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering either as a cook or part of a serving group can contact Udovich at wudovich@me.com or Gary Stanwood, president of Bread & Roses, at 262-271-3047.
“It may be a lot of work but it is highly rewarding,” said Udovich. She stated the cooking volunteer position can be daunting but there will always be someone to help lead the way.
