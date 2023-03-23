Brad Blanke and Jim Jenks will square off for the open 5th District aldermanic seat in the April 4 spring election. Current 5th District Alderperson Will Licht is not seeking re-election.
Jenks is running as a write-in candidate.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates. Their replies follow.
Brad BlankeBrad Blanke, of 1208 Lisbon St., has lived in Watertown for 46 years with the exception of the time he lived in Whitewater as a student and also while he was training for the U.S. Army. He is married to Amanda.
He holds a bachelor’s degree of science in history with a minor in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also holds a bachelor of science in education in social studies from the same university.
His previous political experience stems from four years as 9th District alderman. He’s also a citizen member of the park, recreation and forestry board and a citizen member of the zoning board of appeals.
He lost last April as a write-in candidate for the Watertown mayoral position to current Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, who earned 2,551 votes to Blanke’s 1,097.
Blanke is employed as a logistics supervisor at Sensient Global BioNutrients.
He also serves on the board of directors for the Watertown United States Bowling Congress.
What special qualities do you bring to Watertown Common Council?
“In addition to my experience from my previous service on the council, I also have departmental management and budget management experience. I also am willing to be a lone voice to stand up for the people.”
What issues concern you most?
“I’m most concerned with the growth of local government and the stagnation of residential and industrial development in the city. Watertown has added many new positions at city hall that add limited value to the taxpayer. I understand that the government has changed and grown more complex over the years, but I feel we need to be better stewards of the taxpayer’s money and eliminate duplication of service where possible. Watertown has also seen negative population growth between the 2010 and 2020 census. I believe that this is partly due to the lack of industrial development in the city. We need to encourage development in the city’s industrial parks bringing high paying jobs to the city.”
What would you look to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“Infrastructure repair, freezing property taxes and industrial development. The council is in a difficult position when it comes to infrastructure and taxes which is why it is imperative to spur industrial development in the city. By attracting new businesses the city can broaden its tax base and ease the burden on the residents. The residents are ultimately the ones the council and mayor serve, and from my interactions with voters, they most often raise concerns about the never-ending increases in their property taxes and the crumbling infrastructure.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I will be a fiscal hawk who opposes wasteful spending and redundant services. I have experience in city government and in the private sector. I have a passion to do what is best for Watertown. I will work tirelessly to stop adding administrative positions at city hall and will roll back what positions we can.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?
“I have experience in local government and I’ve served as a citizen volunteer on several boards. I will be a voice for the people and will always have an open door policy, listen to their concerns and fight for them.”
Jim JenksJim Jenks, of 122 Scot St., has lived in Watertown for 40 years. He is married to his wife, Wendy.
He is a 1985 graduate of Watertown Senior High School. He attended Madison Area Technical College in Watertown and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
His previous political experience stems from being on the La Crosse County Board. He also was appointed to the solid waste committee of the Wisconsin Counties Association.
He serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Watertown board of directors. Jenks is also involved with the Watertown Soccer Club.
He is employed as a chef with Aurora Medical Center Summit.
What special qualities do you bring to the Watertown Common Council?
“I do come with some experience, but mostly a common sense approach to solving issues and maintaining our hometown values.”
What issues concern you most?
“Bringing business to our community and expanding our tax base. In order to pay for our current services and possible expansion of other city services we need to grow. We not only need service industry jobs, but high paying manufacturing jobs in Watertown. With growth, comes opportunities for everyone.”
What would you like to see Watertown Common Council members focus on?
“Bringing business to our community, supporting the chamber of commerce, Watertown Main Street Program and other like-minded organizations to bring economic growth to our city.”
Why should residents vote for you?
“I will bring common sense solutions to the issues that face our community. By supporting our first responders with the equipment and facilities they need to better protect themselves and the people of Watertown. Ensuring their safety and ours should be our No. 1 goal as current and future government leaders, not playing politics with this issue like some have.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“
Change. Bringing in new ideas and perspectives while maintaining our core values and traditions. I came into this campaign late because I believe everyone that runs for office needs an opponent, but I am tired of electing the same people time and again and then expecting different results that don’t happen. I believe that being critical of the government is a duty of every American, but that it also comes with truth. I will be critical of the issues while using facts and the wishes of the citizens in the Fifth District in my duties and responsibilities as alderman.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.