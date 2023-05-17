The wait is over. The Bentzin Family Town Square will open to the public Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 10:30 a.m.
It has been just over a year since Watertown community leaders and major donors gathered at 1 West Main St. in Watertown to break ground on the city’s new $6 million Town Square.
Among the honored guests last April were Barton and Laura Bentzin who, through the Bentzin Family Foundation, donated $1 million to secure naming rights for the Town Square.
The goal of the Bentzin Family Town Square is to serve as a catalyst for economic activity by bringing people to the downtown. The vision is to create a world-class, open-air gathering space for all people to enjoy.
To date, the Bentzin Family Town Square has been the catalyst for T. Wall Enterprises to invest $19 million in building a 90-unit mixed-use complex adjacent to the square. In addition, Alex Allon, former executive director of the RDA reported last year an uptick in purchases including the historic Masonic Temple building for $600,000 and a historic building in the third block of Main Street for $300,000 are a direct result of Watertown’s investment in building the Bentzin Family Town Square.
The Bentzin Family Town Square has a performance stage, a splash pad, attractive directional signs, a dock for kayaks and other small crafts, a place for food trucks to serve hungry visitors and plenty of green space.
“The Bentzin Family Town Square is a catalytic community development, that already has, and will continue to attract developers, businesses and potential residents and visitors to come to, and stay in Watertown,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
“We pushed all in on placemaking — building communities people want to live in — as a key tenant of our economic development strategy and that has already proven effective,” she said. “We’ve heard support of that philosophy from local businesses, and we have developers that are interested in investing in the community because of the investments we’ve made in ourselves.
“This is an important space that our community needed and deserved; it is home plate — it’s a place where incredible memories will be made and inspiration to do more will be cultivated. Wen I stood in front of the common council 10 years and asked to be selected as the alderperson for the First District, I told them I wanted to do my part in giving the next generation a better version of Watertown than we had. I can tell you that this project is a big part of making good on that commitment, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible team, donors, elected officials and contractors. This square is community and this is what makes Watertown special.”
While the city’s redevelopment authority spearheaded the project with Maas Brothers Construction Inc., who conducted the construction management services, SmithGroup, overseen the design and development of the Town Square project.
The design followed an idea dubbed “confluence” by the city’s redevelopment authority and SmithGroup, where a path runs through the four main areas of the square: a library plaza, the town square plaza, an event lawn and stage and the riverside plaza. The idea behind the design would be to engage both Main Street, Water Street and the river while also being able to work in concert with the new Watertown Public Library and the construction of a new Main Street bridge in 2025 with the potential for the project to move up to 2024.
What’s on tap for the grand opening?
Following the 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at the Fisher Barton Plaza within the
Bentzin Family Town Square there will be added entertainment for the community.
Talk Read Play Terrace
• 11:30-1 p.m. MO5AIC, winners of MTV’s top pop group and semifinalists on America’s Got Talent!
• 1:30-5 p.m. Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns
Bertram Beltz Community Plaza
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Family activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon twisting, bounce house, kart park games and lawn Jenga.
