Somewhere up there John David was smiling and Watertown was smiling back.
David was mayor of the city of Watertown from 2001 to 2007 and 2013 to 2019.
His legacy is marked by a lifetime of service to the community including his work supporting the downtown revitalization plan including the Bentzin Family Town Square, which sits across from the new Watertown Public Library.
Although the former mayor died April 1 at the age of 75, his vision was finally realized Saturday as the Bentzin Family Town Square officially opened to the public with approximately 350 people gathering for the special ceremony.
“I’m very thankful for the vision shown by the former mayor John David and so many other leaders in our community including past and current members of the common council and the Watertown Redevelopment Authority,” said Watertown Strategic Initiatives and Economic Development Director Mason Becker. “This day marks a significant milestone in the history of Watertown. A milestone that symbolizes togetherness and the unbreakable spirit of community. The Bentzin Family Town Square stands as a testament to the power of collective effort, collaboration and unwavering commitment of individuals who believe in the potential of this city.”
Watertown Redevelopment Authority Chairperson Nate Salas echoed those sentiments.
“There are so many people who played a role in making this possible. That’s why it is the power of ‘we.’ We have done it. We can do it. We will do it. That’s an important message for our community,” Salas said. “We need to keep moving forward. This is not a park. This is an event space where people can come together.”
Barton Bentzin, who was a major donor to the Square, expressed his thanks and appreciation to those who worked on project like Salas and the city’s RDA.
“It’s impressive to think that just over a year ago this site was just a pile of weeds, rocks and dirt with a crumbling river wall and a very good idea,” Bentzin said. “And now we have this amazing square. I am grateful to all who have supported this project and put many countless hours into making this idea a reality.”
Another major donor, Dr. John Beltz, spoke on why he chose to support the Town Square.
“There was something about the project that intrigued me. I started to do research on how projects like this can serve as a catalyst to bring growth back to our cities and towns,” said Beltz.
He said once he decided to make a financial commitment to the Square it only made sense to make the donation in honor of his father, Bertram Beltz.
Beltz donated $250,000 in honor of his father to name the plaza by the river: the Bertram Beltz Community Plaza.
In 1947, after serving as a bomber pilot in World War II, Betram Beltz moved to Watertown to manage Ray’s Shoe Store on Main Street, now Brown Shoe Fit Co., Beltz said of his father.
Beltz said Bertram was a hard worker and entrepreneur. He said his father purchased and grew the business, eventually owning and managing 13 stores throughout Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan.
As a downtown Watertown business owner, Betram was “community-minded and well-respected” recalls Beltz.
“He was dedicated to his family and his community and the naming of the Plaza was to recognize that dedication and hopefully instill that same dedication and sense of service to the current and future generations,” Beltz said.
Fisher Barton Board Chair David Wilkey said the Square — much like Fisher Barton — will be a place where families can gather, share and grow together.
Bank First Vice President Josh Patterson agreed.
“This will be a vibrant area for individuals and families to enjoy and it will certainly bring more people into Watertown,” he said. “The Town Square will be a great pillar in this area and have great impact on the many fantastic people and the businesses here. I have no doubt this will strengthen the many establishments we already have here along with bringing in future development and commerce.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland agreed.
“I find it difficult to select words worthy enough to define this moment. What words can convey the vision — the commitment — the struggle — the conflict — the perseverance — the planning — the replanning — the joy and the success of a decade’s worth of time,” McFarland said. “Despite the struggle — despite the plan and the replan we have dreamed of this moment and now we’re in.”
She said the Square is only the beginning for the city of Watertown.
“This summer and seasons to follow this space will be filled with formal and informal events. We will have wild successes and we will have an opportunity to be better and just like it was leading up to this day each of those will give us an opportunity to overcome and to improve,” McFarland said. “I will never forget when Mayor David told me about this and I looked at him and said, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ But then right away I believed. It took no convincing.”
She said she believed the community deserved the Square, the economic possibility that would come from it and the community would come together and make it happen as it did.
“I am humbled and honored to give this Square to this generation and all those generations to come,” she said.
