CLR Safety Officer Mike Thoma, from left, CLR Assistant Chief Larry DeBlare and CLR firefighter Dan Moynihan work together to make sure the safety ropes are tightly secured to Moynihan’s floatation suit.
CLR firefighter and rescue swimmer Dan Moynihan, from left, help to secure CLR firefighter and “victim” Matt Hussli with fellow CLR firefighter David Hagey. Once the two rescue swimmers secured Hussli to a backboard, other emergency personnel were able to slide the backboard up a ladder to the shore.
The CLR Fire Department also practiced water rescue Monday with a boat. They would cruise out to the victim and either deploy a rescue swimmer or safety rope with a floatation device to bring a victim safely into the rescue boat.
REESEVILLE — There’s a man flailing around in the water helplessly. Luckily, someone has seen him fall into the water and called 911 for emergency services.
Within minutes, engines with the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire Department, along with their department’s ambulances, are on the scene to render assistance to the individual.
It’s only a drill, but the practice could save valuable time and lives in the future.
A firefighter quickly dons a floatation suit, which is similar to a regular wetsuit, but provides more buoyancy for a swimmer to stay above the water. At the same time, other emergency personnel are tying a water rescue rope to the rescue swimmer’s specialized suit.
The ropes will support the weight of the fire member or others persons during a rescue.
While the rescue swimmer goes into the water to the victim, firefighters on the shore hold the ropes so not to lose the swimmer in swift or deep water.
Within seconds of reaching the victim, the rescue swimmer places the rope around the individual along with a floatation device and brings him to shore where emergency personnel are waiting to bring him out of the water to EMTs and paramedics to provide first aid to the victim, if needed.
That was one of the scenarios CLR Fire Department members practiced Monday at a quarry east of Reeseville.
Another scenario included firefighters deploying a motorboat from shore and cruising out to a victim where firefighters would throw a rope and floatation device to a person in the water so the person could grab it and get pulled safely into the rescue boat.
“It’s great to have a private body of water where we can practice water rescue training,” CLR Fire Lt. Mike Miescher said. “This is an excellent way to give our members hands-on training for real life scenarios, which we may encounter. Plus, the more times we practice and give ourselves the repetition of this type of training, the members know how to react quickly and safely. Repetition helps with memory and efficiency. That’s why we’re out here.”
Phil Berthold, the landowner where the fire department practiced Monday, said this is the first time the CLR Fire Department practiced summer water rescue evolutions there.
“Other times, they’re out here in winter practicing ice rescue,” he said. “It provides a sense of realism for them.”
Miescher agreed.
“This training is invaluable for us,” he said. “We can get the rescue boat out, train to get someone out of the water safely and then on a backboard to the personnel on shore. The more real the training is the better prepared we are if this should ever happen.”
