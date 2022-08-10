Bank First will be hosting a free Shred Day event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at 104 West Main St. in Watertown.
While this shred event is free and open to the public, Bank First is requesting that participants bring a non-perishable food donation in exchange for each bag of personal documents shredded. All food donations will go to area food pantries.
Shred Days are an opportunity to protect your identity while giving back to the community. With the risk of identity theft and fraud becoming more prevalent in today’s society, Bank First is offering community residents a way to properly dispose of personal documents while also giving back to local food pantries. All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.
Confidential Records, an AAA-certified shredding company, will be providing a mobile shredding unit to destroy all personal and confidential documents. The company employs licensed and bonded document-destruction specialists and guarantee the secure removal of the destroyed documents.
The following items cannot be shredded: butterfly clips, hanging file folders, three-ring binders, hard drives, magnetic tapes and any plastic items.
To ensure enough shredding space is available for the public, businesses are asked to not participate in this event. The event will be held rain or shine and participants are welcome to stay and watch the process if they wish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.