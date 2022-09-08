A bake sale will be held at the Veterans of Foreign War, 115 S. Monroe St., Waterloo, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wiener and Kraut day, Saturday Sept.10. The VFW will also sell wieners and kraut.

The fireworks scheduled to light up the sky over Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park on the Fourth of July are rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, during the city’s annual Wiener and Kraut Day.

