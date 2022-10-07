Aztalan

Aztalan State Park will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday. Contributed photo from Wisconsin DNR.

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and friends of Aztalan State Park invite the public to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Location will be Aztalan State Park.

The celebration will include speakers, tours, cake and free park admission.

