Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to hold Saturday meeting

Mar 22, 2023

The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting, followed by the quarterly meeting, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Aztalan Town Hall, W6260 County Road B, Jefferson, WI.Questions can be directed to Robin Untz at 920-728-2685.
