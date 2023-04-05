hot Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to hold annual meeting Saturday Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting, followed by the quarterly meeting, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Aztalan Town Hall, W6260 County Road B, Jefferson.Any questions can be directed to Robin Untz at 920-728-2685. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Local News History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June The Daily Times Staff Apr 4, 2023 Local News Scrambling for eggs Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 3, 2023 Local News Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Trending Now Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board St. John's Lutheran School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2023 graduation Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June Stocks Market Data by TradingView
