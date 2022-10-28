JEFFERSON — After almost a decade apart, it appears that the City of Jefferson will reconnect with the Town of Aztalan as the two municipalities investigate new fire and EMS contracts scheduled to run from 2024 through 2027.
The city has also agreed to renew contracts to provide fire and EMS services to the towns of Jefferson, Farmington, Hebron and Oakland through the end of 2027.
"This is huge," Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said, "because Aztalan came back after they left in 2014. They had gone with the Johnson Creek services. We are pleased we have fair and equitable contracts with area municipalities and we are glad to have Aztalan back and serve them once again."
The contracts remain to be ratified by Aztalan and the other towns, likely in November.
Oppermann said it is his belief that response times and quality, as well as public safety, "will be very much improved" in Aztalan.
Oppermann said, with the exception of Aztalan, the other townships have been partners with the city for years, and he thanked their town boards and chairmen for the renewed vote of confidence in the city's abilities to provide emergency services.
"We, very much, have amicable relationships with all," Oppermann said.
According to the EMS contract, the City of Jefferson will provide ambulance and emergency medical services to all people in need within the primary service area inside the boundaries of each town that is part of the contract.
The services to be rendered by the city are paramedic, advanced and basic emergency medical services, according to the agreement.
"The town agrees to enter into no other ambulance service and/or emergency medical services agreement for the primary service area during the time period this agreement is in effect," the contracts state.
The towns are also agreeing that, because the city will be the primary provider of ambulance and emergency medical services within the primary service areas inside the towns, the city will be the first ambulance and emergency medical service provider to be called.
The agreement said that, in consideration of the services to be provided to the town by the city, the town will compensate the city at a per capita rate to be determined through Jefferson County records.
There is expected to be a $3 per year increase in this fee, so for 2023, the amount per capita will be $28; in 2024, it will increase to $31; in 2025, $34; 2026, $37 and in 2027, $40.
If a town decides to leave its contract agreement before its expiration date, the town will be responsible for the payment of its full share for the entire term of the contract, plus one year. They also waive the right to reimbursement of their contributions to vehicle maintenance and, in some cases, vehicle purchases.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, the city's common council approved the contracts unanimously and individual townships will meet to consider ratification, in most cases, at their November meetings. Each has to approve contracts individually.
The contracts were negotiated about a month ago at a joint meeting of the members, Freitag said.
“The city has provided fire suppression and EMS services under contract for many years to our township partners," Freitag said. "The city values their patronage and this partnership and, in particular, appreciates their understanding of the increasing complexities and challenges of delivering emergency services with a changing, but still largely volunteer-based, model."
