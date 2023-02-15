Hart

John Hart will make a presentation Feb. 28 at the Watertown Public Library.

 Contributed

Former Watertown Daily Times photographer John Hart is scheduled to present his work at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Watertown Public Library.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with some old friends and familiar faces," Hart said of the event. "It was an enjoyable 18-year run at the Daily Times."

