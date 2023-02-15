Former Watertown Daily Times photographer John Hart is scheduled to present his work at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Watertown Public Library.
"I'm looking forward to connecting with some old friends and familiar faces," Hart said of the event. "It was an enjoyable 18-year run at the Daily Times."
Hart, now a staff photographer at the Wisconsin State Journal, will spend the evening reminiscing, in words and pictures, about what made his experience in Watertown special, he said.
"I might address the similarities and differences, as well as the pluses and minuses, between working at a smaller daily paper versus a larger, metro publication," he said. "And I will share work that I’ve been up to since moving to Madison, including a few in-depth assignments, such as a trip to Nicaragua, interactions with the city’s homeless community, an Amish ice harvest and others."
Hart's editorial work has appeared in a wide variety of media outlets, and his art photography has been included in exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum in Milwaukee, the Charles Wustum Museum of Fine Art in Racine and the Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Hart's recent honors include being selected as the National Press Photographers Association Central Region Photographer of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and runner up in 2018 and 2021.
Hart was Wisconsin News Photographers Association Photographer of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist as a team member in an award presented to the Wisconsin State Journal for breaking news coverage. He was National Geographic's Visions of Paradise International Photography Contest Overall Winner in 2009.
Hart said he plans to emphasize a broad range of "slice-of-life" photos while in Watertown.
"Additionally, I’ll show some recent personal work that continues to fuel my creative fire outside of the editorial environment," he said. "I will also be happy to field any questions about my career and approach, memorable moments, the newspaper industry overall, its continuing challenges and anything else that comes up."
