Award-winning author makes stop at local bookstore
Author David Benjamin meets with an old high school friend, Steve DeMars, Saturday at Literatus & Co. in downtown Watertown. Benjamin was at the bookstore promoting his latest work, “Dead Shot.”

 Ed Zagorski

The writing bug bit David Benjamin early. So early he began his first novel in third grade and then began reading his work to his classmates.

“It was in Mrs. Poss’ second grade class at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Tomah where I conquered my spelling book,” said Benjamin sitting at a small table inside Literatus & Co. Saturday morning in downtown Watertown. “She had me write the sentences using the spelling words and then I began to write stories using those sentences.”

