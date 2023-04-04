Award-winning author makes stop at local bookstore

The writing bug bit David Benjamin early. So early he began his first novel in third grade and then began reading his work to his classmates.
“It was in Mrs. Poss’ second grade class at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Tomah where I conquered my spelling book,” said Benjamin sitting at a small table inside Literatus & Co. Saturday morning in downtown Watertown. “She had me write the sentences using the spelling words and then I began to write stories using those sentences.”
Growing up in a working class family, he often witnessed his loved ones tying up their boots and heading off to work in the morning.
“Writing wasn’t a choice, but a compulsion for me,” the 1967 La Follette High School graduate said. “Like watching my grandpa and father go to work, I, too, went to work, but it was writing for me.”
Benjamin wanted to entertain people through his writings.
The fruits of Benjamin’s labor and his 15th novel — “Dead Shot” — was released last week. It’s the fourth book in his Jim Otis detective series set in Wisconsin.
The series begins with “Jailbait” which takes place in a fictional Wisconsin town named Hercules where a police chief tries to help a young girl, but soon finds himself forced out of his own department and has his marriage fail.
Benjamin’s high school friend, Steve DeMars, who stopped at Literatus & Co. Saturday, said his longtime pal has a knack for developing his characters and creating thought-provoking work.
“You won’t be disappointed picking up one of Benjamin’s books,” DeMars said. “They’re just difficult to put down.”
Besides writing books, Benjamin was an editor of a weekly Massachusetts newspaper, the Mansfield News, where he earned nine awards for excellence in journalism.
He has also penned more than 2,000 essays. A collection of these essays including “Almost Killed by a Train of Thought” was the first Last Kid Books title and winner of the Independent Press Awards 2019 Best Essay Collection. He’s been honored with 26 book awards, too.
Benjamin said his most famous work was a national bestseller — “The Life & Times of the Last Kid Picked” — which is based on him growing up in Tomah.
