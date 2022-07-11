JUNEAU — At the recommendation of the Dodge County Highway Committee, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors amended its code of ordinances to repeal and recreate all-terrain vehicle and utility terrain vehicle routes.
Per the ordinance, all Dodge County highways are approved ATV/UTV routes. However, although all Dodge County highways are approved ATV/UTV routes, not all roads in Dodge County are open to ATV/UTV traffic.
All state highways are closed to ATV/UTV traffic. City, town, and village streets or roads are only open to ATV/UTV traffic if the municipality has adopted ordinances allowing this use. Riders must research which city, town, or village streets or roads are approved by each municipality.
County roads are identified by letter such as County B or County MM, while state roads are identified by number such as 33 or 151 and city, town, and village streets or roads are identified by name such as Main Street or Pond Road.
A section of the code addresses the operation of ATVs and UTVs. Operators must abide by all traffic laws unless further restricted by this section. No ATV/UTV shall be operated at a speed greater than that established by the highway committee for the route or the posted limit applicable to automobiles, whichever is lower.
ATVs/UTVs may be operated on paved surfaces only, unless yielding the right-of-way. No ATV/UTV may be operated on any route without fully functional headlights, taillights, and brake lights.
No ATV/UTV may be operated on any route between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, unless a different restriction on hours of operation has been specified by the highway committee for the open segment of County Trunk Highway and notice of the same is duly posted.
ATV/UTV operators shall ride in single file and ride on the right side of the paved portion of the highway, unless making a left turn. Operation on the gravel shoulders, grassy in-slope, ditches, or other highway right-of-way is prohibited, unless yielding right-of-way.
No person under the age of 16 may operate an ATV/UTV on any route and no person under the age of 18 may operate an ATV/UTV on any route unless wearing approved protective headgear.
Every person who operates an ATV/UTV on a County Trunk Highway shall have in his or her immediate possession a valid motor vehicle operator’s license, and shall display the license document upon demand from any law enforcement officer.
The entire ordinance may be found by following the link: https://library.municode.com/wi/dodge_county/ordinances/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=1151396.
