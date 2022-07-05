ASHIPPUN — The annual Ashippun Firefighter’s picnic kicks off Friday night, July 8 and runs through Saturday July 9.
The fun begins Friday with coed and coed relaxed volleyball at 7 p.m. Music provided by Depression Glass (70s, 80s and 90s rock) from 7 to 10 p.m. in the beer stand. Food and beverages such as burgers, brats, pizza, beer, soda and ice cream will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, there’s a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music will be performed by “Big Al and the HiFi’s” playing songs from the days of surfin’ to sock hops along with the David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers a high energy honky tonk based out of Nashville from 1 to 5 p.m. Rebel Grace will be playing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
There’s no cover for any of the band performances.
Great Lakes Championship Wrestling featuring world wrestling legend Fandango begins at 6 p.m. There will be surprise guest wrestlers. The raffle ticket drawing will take place immediately following wrestling at the headquarters stand. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any member.
Food will be served from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
The Ashippun History Committee will have a display on the history of Ashippun sports all weekend.
For more information visit www.ashippunfire.org. This is the fire department and emergency medical services main fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.