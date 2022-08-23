MADISON — Saying that today marks a major milestone for clean energy in Wisconsin, Alliant Energy’s first utility-scale solar project is now operational.
At 50 megawatts, the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County is Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm. The site can generate enough electricity to power approximately 13,000 homes.
As this is taking place, work continues on Alliant’s Crawfish River Solar site just west of Jefferson that is expected to produce 75 megawatts. The $50 million Crawfish River Solar project’s site is just south of State Highway 18, between County Highways G and Q. The facility is anticipated to be operational by late this year.
“This project, at Bear Creek, represents a significant, long-term investment in our community,” said Van Nelson, town of Buena Vista clerk. “The township very much appreciated how well they were kept informed of progress throughout the project. The strong partnership with Alliant Energy and its commitment to responsible stewardship ensures that this solar farm will deliver economic, environmental and financial benefits for decades to come.”
In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.
Alliant Energy is following the plan outlined in its Clean Energy Blueprint to bring clean, reliable and affordable energy to customers for years to come. The plan includes constructing more than 1,000 MW of utility-scale solar energy at 12 sites across Wisconsin. The Bear Creek Solar Project is the first of these 12 sites to become operational. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year, including the Jefferson site.
Construction of the Bear Creek solar farm began in July 2021.
Crawfish River Solar LLC has been seeking to develop, construct and operate an up-to-75 megawatt solar photovoltaic electrical generating facility with necessary associated facilities, such as underground power collection lines, access roads, operating and maintenance facilities, electrical substations and overhead transmission line connections.
The large project will be located on 450 acres that was secured through voluntary negotiations with local landowners. A regulation American football field is about 1.32 acres by comparison.
