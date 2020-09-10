JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of August.
Granted divorces were Dawn Andersen and Donald Andersen, Erin Blank and Corey Blank, Katherine Brady Noster and Terrence Noster, Dawn Brohn and Marc Brohn, Stacy Carlson and Nicholas Carlson, Joseph Fischer and Rebecca Fischer, Elizabeth Galgano-Ersbo and William Ersbo Jr., Heather Gernetzke and Jacob Gernetzke, David Grammas and Eileen Grammas, Mathew Harvey and Vanessa Harvey, Fallon Hein and Matthew Hein, Jesus Ibarra Jr. , and Reagan Ibarra, Kristin Kastein and Adam Kasktein, Scott Konkol and Tracy Konkol, Jocelyn Kopac and John DePlacito, Jason Kuptz and Rebecca Kuptz, Amanda Laubenstein and Robert Laubenstein, Sarah Laubenstein and Roger Laubenstein, Amber Ludtke and Joseph Ludtke, Luke Metzger and Addison Metzger, Michael Miescher and Carissa Miescher, Ralph Pahl and Karri Pahl, Diane Prescott and Robert Bentley, Timmy Rahn and Penny Rahn, Sheila Rommel and Amy Nehls, Shelly Schulz and Gary Schulz, Glenda Trose and Stephen Trose, Mellisa Vick and Ryan Vick, and Elizabeth Witzel and Errol Witzel Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.