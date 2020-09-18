WAUPUN — A Dodge County prison is reporting a surge in new coronavirus cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Over the last week, Dodge Correctional has recorded 23 positive tests among inmates and that number now stands at 141 total confirmed cases.
While positive tests did increase, the number of active cases declined from 89 last week to 67 on Wednesday. Seventy-four inmates have recovered. The facility also had five additional staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the past week, bringing that number to 12.
At nearby Waupun Correctional, all of the 228 inmates reported to have the coronavirus have recovered. The facility did report three more employees who tested positive over the past week and that number now stands at 27 total cases.
Both Fox Lake Correctional and John C. Burke Correctional have had no positive tests among inmates. However, Fox Lake has reported eight employees who have had COVD-19 while Burke has had one.
