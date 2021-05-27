LAKE MILLS — Worked started this week on Interstate-94 from Lake Mills to east of Johnson Creek in Jefferson County.

Daily and nightly single lane closures will occur on I-94 throughout the project. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays, eliminate distractions and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.

The construction work is separated into three sections:

• Base patching and resurfacing 11 miles of I-94 from Johnson Creek to the east county line of Jefferson County.

• Bridge rehabilitation to both I-94 structures over the Union Pacific Railroad near the WIS 26 interchange.

• Work includes replacing the expansion joints, minor deck repairs and bearing replacements.

High tension cable guard will be installed in two locations along I-94; one near Rest Area 13 near Lake Mills and the other east of Johnson Creek. Minor culvert work and grading is associated with this project.

The prime contractor for the $11.7 million project is Rock Road Companies Inc. based in Janesville. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October, weather-permitting.

Information on the I-94 resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94/. Follow southwest region construction projects on Twitter at@WisDOTsouthwest.

