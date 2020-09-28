REESEVILLE — Bigger is better, especially when it’s a highway shop built to store and repair high-priced equipment.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the new shop, which sits on the north end of Reeseville at 404 N. Main St., is 20,000 square feet as compared to the old 7,700-square-foot facility, which was constructed in 1945 and was demolished in early April to make way for the new building.
County highway employees demolished the old building, graded and prepared the site for the new construction to take place. They also paved it, too.
Dodge County Highway Operations Superintendent Steve Pett said the highway department has some “talented” employees, who assisted in the work of the new facility.
“We’d just outgrown the building in Reeseville,” Field said. “We had to park the trucks in there with a shoehorn. Many times, we had to leave the plows off the trucks and leave them outside, which placed an additional burden on the drivers because they are taking off the plows and putting the plows back on when they are needed.”
Field said the old shop had one door so if there were a pending snowstorm the trucks needed to be backed in to the facility in the order they would leave in the early morning hours to clear the roadways. The new shop has two doors, eliminating the need for trucks to back in.
“It’s a lot safer now,” Pett said.
He said the new building will house eight plow trucks, two graders, a front-end loader and two pickup trucks.
Pett said the building budget for the new Reeseville shop was $3.24 million, but it was worth every penny.
“We have more space to work and maneuver in,” Pett said. “It’s well insulated. It has high-efficiency lighting and heating. It has more natural lighting.”
Pett said there will be eight employees based out of the Reeseville facility.
There is also an automatic truck wash, which sprays 300 gallons of water underneath and over the trucks to remove any road salt, brine, sand or whatever the plow driver encounters during his shift with the truck.
“In order to make the trucks last 20 years, we need to keep them free of anything that will corrode them over time,” Pett said.
There are also two salt sheds outside of the new shop. The county one holds 3,000 tons of salt and the other used by WisDOT contains 1,100 tons of salt.
The facility is also fenced in to keep individuals and children from going in the two salt sheds,” Pett said. “The stock piles are not safe for kids to be playing on so we want to keep them out of there.”
The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 10.
