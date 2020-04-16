FORT ATKINSON — It used to be that just a fraction of families schooled their children at home.
Now, with nationwide school closures due to the novel coronavirus, families who have schooled their children at public and private schools now find themselves in a position similar to that of traditional homeschoolers.
Even if they're not designing the curriculum, suddenly parents are organizing their children's school day, offering math tutorials and supervising recess and physical education.
As most school systems head online in these unprecedented times, parents are also finding themselves serving as tech support for children who suddenly must master various online platforms to meet with their classes, view instructional videos and submit homework.
Sondra Muench of Fort Atkinson dealt with some of these same challenges when she first pulled her children out of their private school to begin homeschooling.
Muench has run the Homeschool America nonprofit since 2006, offering advice for traditional homeschooling parents, helping them troubleshoot and connecting them to resources.
The Daily Union reached out to Muench last week to see what advice she offers to parents who have traditionally sent their children off to a physical school building, but now have to oversee their kids' education at home - even if the instruction is designed by their local district.
"When I started homeschooling our boys, I had been teaching art in a private school," Muench said. "The boys were attending private school as well, but it wasn't working well for them. They were encountering some comprehension problems and the teachers were getting frustrated."
Once she stepped into the homeschool arena, Muench learned that many parents were in the same boat, but they didn't have the education background she had to draw on. So she became an advocate and resource.
Through Homeschool America, Muench has helped homeschool parents calculate their children's achievement so they can find the best curriculum to meet their needs. She has also connected families to cooperative groups where area homeschoolers can explore the sciences, arts or math; helped to coordinate cooperative field trips and coaching; and connected families to resources like the Homeschool Legal Defense Association.
"I even do tutoring with public school kids," she said.
As she first stepped into homeschooling, Muench said one of the first challenges she encountered was discipline.
In a school building, with teachers and principals on site and a whole slew of rules, discipline is kind of built-in.
At home, Muench had to teach her children self-discipline and motivation.
One of the things that helped was setting a regular daily schedule that was flexible but still offered shape to the day, Muench said.
"It was not set in stone, so if one class extended a little longer, that was okay, but that was one way of making sure everything got done," she said.
Muench said she had her children's folders for each subject hung on a door so that it was easy to see what they had accomplished for the day and what remained to be done.
The other important ingredient to making sure children get the most out of their studies at home is to make the lesson relevant to them, the Fort Atkinson woman said.
It helps if students can relate to the subjects they're learning, Muench said. Education is always best if children can plug their lessons in to some real-world problem.
Muench's children started off counting marbles and eventually they were able to use their math skills to design and build a skate park in their backyard.
Students having trouble with fractions? Help them visualize fractions through assisting with measurements for recipes. Older students can even build the budget for a meal, based on what you have to spend, how much of each ingredient they need and what the ingredients cost.
Muench said she always kept electronics and media exposure to a minimum while her children were in homeschool, because this can be very distracting.
Instead, the family gathered for a weekly movie night on Saturday evenings.
Not having grown up with unfettered access to electronics, her adult sons now use cell phones like everyone else, but are not "addicted" to them like so many young people today, Muench said.
She acknowledged that the level of electronics "lockdown" she enforced with her own sons would not be practical for students who have to access their education online.
However, she said, it's possible to set boundaries and limits for students to keep screentime to a minimum and engage them in other types of learning.
If a child has to use their school-issued Chromebook to access most of their lessons, so be it, but that doesn't mean they have to spend the remainder of the day on their Smartphones.
When online schoolwork is done, Muench advised setting aside time for family, for outside play or exploration, for exercise, and for experiential learning outside the required curriculum.
Reading physical books is always an option. Writing their own stories can be a highlight for youngsters. They can make art with whatever supplies they have on hand, try simple science experiments, explore and observe the outdoors, build a treehouse, and assist with the cooking.
Above all, Muench said, despite the challenges and frustrations, treasure this time with children.
Soon enough, these years will be gone. And more than anything else, it's the lessons parents teach children at home, by example, that stick with people for a lifetime.
