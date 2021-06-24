JUNEAU — When supervisor David Guckenberger was having trouble getting his hands on documents — and not paying a fee to get them — presented at committee or county board meetings, he decided to create a board rule to make sure he had the information available to him.
On Tuesday, the Dodge County Board narrowly passed the resolution by an 18-12 vote amending the rules to improve access to existing department and committee records.
The amendment “requires any and all documents presented in an open session meeting of a committee of the board shall be made available to all county board members who request the documents. These documents shall be sent promptly, contemporaneous with the distribution to the committee, and without cost to the board member requesting such documents. The chairman of the committee or designee shall be responsible for delivery of the documents.”
The 12 county board members, who voted against the resolution, were: Ed Benter, Fox Lake; Russell Kottke, Fox Lake; Donald Hilgendorf, Horicon; Andrew Johnson, Horicon; Thomas Schaefer, Neosho; Richard Fink, Mayville; Larry Bischoff, Hustisford; Allen Behl, Watertown; David Frohling, Watertown; Travis Schultz, Waupun; Thomas Nickel, Waupun; and Haley Kenevan, Beaver Dam.
The 18 board members, who voted in favor of the resolution, included: Mary Bobholz, Beaver Dam; Dale Macheel, Randolph; Jeff Schmitt, Beaver Dam; Joseph Marsik, Columbus; Richard Greshay, Horicon; Guckenberger, Ashippun; Karen Kuehl, Mayville; Rob Boelk, Mayville; Timothy Kemmel, Brownsville; Jeffrey Caine, Lowell; Jeff Berres, Watertown; Cathy Houchin, Watertown; Jenifer Hedrick, Watertown; Dennis Schmidt, Juneau; Kira Sheahan-Malloy, Waupun; Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Del Yaroch, all of Beaver Dam.
Supervisors Dan Hilbert and Donna May, both of Beaver Dam, were absent. There is also an open position on the board.
When questioned about the number of “no” votes, Guckenberger said, “Why would you vote no to being better informed? I’m just asking to be better informed. That’s all.”
Guckenberger said the impetus for his resolution came after he sat through a Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee meeting.
He said while in the meeting he witnessed Dodge County Human Resources Director Sarah Hinze hand out a document to all of the committee members.
“As I sat there, I typed a message to the human resources director and asked for a copy of the packet, which was given to the committee,” Guckenberger said. “Her initial response was she was going to give me a memo at the next county board meeting, which was two weeks away. I can’t have the same information as the five committee members had at the time? I should wait two weeks for a memo?
“I sat down and drafted a rule to get the information I wanted — when I want it,” Guckenberger said. “When I started five years ago on the county board, I was told to go to the department heads. Now five years later, I can’t go straight to the department heads. It’s a reasonable request. Can I get a copy of the same stuff? That’s a reasonable request.”
Guckenberger asked why he should “pull teeth” to get information.
“I think I should be informed when I make decisions,” he said, “I’m not asking for anything special. I’m asking for the same materials the committees already have.”
Guckenberger said in 2019 he requested a document from the sheriff’s department and was required to fill out an open records request to obtain it.
“I was required to drive over there, pick it up and pay for it,” Guckenberger said. “At that point, I went over to talk to the (county) administrator. I went over to talk the county board chairman and I basically got shrugged shoulders like it doesn’t matter. As a board member, I don’t believe I should have to fill out an open records request to get an existing document and then pay for it in order to do my job.”
Frohling said the resolution brought by Guckenberger should be reviewed at the board’s reorganizational meeting.
“We can review our rules at the appropriate time and tweak this and come with a more comprehensive and detailed rule to solve these problems,” Frohling said.
Berres said he agreed with Guckenberger’s request, but questioned Frohling’s comment.
“I might say something that may piss a few people off,” Berres said, “but some people have better luck getting information on this board than others. Some people tend to be on the more popular side of Mr. (Jim) Mielke (Dodge County administrator) and get all the information they need like Dave Frohling, but there are other supervisors who don’t get the information from Mr. Mielke…Let’s quit the games and approve this now!”
Nickel asked for an amendment to the resolution and requested the chairperson be taken out of it.
Guckenberger said the chairperson of a committee is responsible for putting together the agenda, which includes putting the information in the county board’s packet.
“Hence, the chairperson would have all that information readily available so the chairperson would be responsible if another supervisor asked for a copy of something,” Guckenberger said.
The amendment, which was given a second by Benter, failed 24-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.