By Ed Zagorski
Matt Pieper began in the fire service in June of 2000 with the Hustisford Fire Department. During Pieper’s childhood, his father was a firefighter. Pieper said he grew up admiring his father and his work as a firefighter.
“My time with the Hustisford Fire Department has been nothing short of spectacular,” Pieper said. “It has been a true journey that has allowed me to continuously learn and push myself to achieve so much in my life.”
Pieper said he had the honor of becoming Hustisford’s fire chief in 2010 and he continues to serve in that capacity.
“My father has been a member for 38 years,” Pieper said. “He currently serves as the (Hustisford) deputy chief.”
Pieper said the Hustisford Fire Department membership make his position as chief “easy and rewarding.”
Pieper said he joined the Watertown Fire Department as a paid on-call firefighter in 2004, and then became a full-time firefighter and paramedic in 2012. In 2021, he was promoted to the position of Watertown Fire Department lieutenant.
It’s also his full-time job.
“During my time with the Watertown Fire Department, I have been able to work with and learn from many great officers and firefighters,” Pieper said. “I look forward to what the rest of my career with the Watertown Fire Department has in store for me.
“Besides my fire service career, I am blessed to have a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters,” Pieper said.
1. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
“Rolling Stones. Although I am more of a classic country fan. I do enjoy more of The Rolling Stones’ songs than the Beatles. My favorite Rolling Stones songs are 'Paint It Black,' 'You Can’t Always Get What You Want' and '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”'
2. First car you owned?
“I think it was a 1982 Ford F-150. It was a straight six cylinder with a manual transmission. It also had four-wheel drive with a moderate amount of rust.”
3. What movie based on fire, such as “Backdraft,” "Ladder 49” and “Towering Inferno,” is the most true to life?
“'Ladder 49. I have not seen 'Towering Inferno.'”
4. What is one misconception the public has about firefighting from what they watch on television, such as “Chicago Fire” or what they see in theaters?
“The amount of training and preparation needed to be equipped and ready to handle real-life emergencies.”
5. What do you enjoy when you’re not working?
“Spending time with my family and hunting.”
6. Favorite activity you enjoy with your family?
“Anything outdoors: Fishing, hunting or riding the utility terrain vehicles.”
7. Besides gasoline, if you won $100 and could only spend it at Kwik Trip, what would you buy?
“I would buy $100 worth of the waffle-breakfast sandwiches and hand them out to as many people as possible so they could enjoy this wonderful Kwik Trip delicacy.”
8. Favorite food to grill?
“Chicken.”
9. What would you rather do — take a vacation up north with the family or head down to Florida? And why?
"I would rather take a vacation up north. However, the rest of my family would rather head down to Florida. I enjoy the serenity of being up north. It often times allows you to briefly disconnect from craziness of the real world.”
10. What motivates you to volunteer?
"Serving the community by being part of a department that citizens can rely on in their time of need. Also, the members of the Hustisford Fire Department, their willingness to train hard and become better firefighters/officers motivates me daily."
